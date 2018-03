March 12 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S EFFORTS IN PUBLIC STATEMENT

* STARBOARD VALUE LP - FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL

* STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS STARBOARD, TOGETHER WITH OTHER PARTICIPANTS IN ITS SOLICITATION OWNS ABOUT 4 PERCENT OF NEWELL BRANDS'S OUTSTANDING SHARES