BRIEF-Former NMC Vice Chairman Khalifa Butti Provides Statement On NMC Health

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Khalifa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi:

* STATEMENT FROM KHALIFA BUTTI OMAIR YOUSIF AHMED AL MUHAIRI ON NMC HEALTH

* KHALIFA BUTTI, ON NMC, SAYS “I HAVE NOT BEEN GIVEN A REASONABLE OPPORTUNITY TO ENGAGE WITH AND ASSIST THE INVESTIGATION”

* KHALIFA BUTTI SAYS HE IS IMMEDIATELY INVESTIGATING ALLEGATION OF “IMPROPER OR IMPROPERLY DISCLOSED SUPPLY CHAIN ARRANGEMENTS” INVOLVING NMC

* KHALIFA BUTTI SAYS HE INVITES NMC TO MAKE ALL OF NECESSARY INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO HIM “WITHOUT DELAY” TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION PROCESS

* KHALIFA BUTTI, ON NMC, SAYS “ANY SUGGESTION THAT I HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN WRONGDOING IS CATEGORICALLY REJECTED” Further company coverage: