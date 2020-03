BRIEF-Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Says Rich Countries Cannot Win The War Against Coronavirus Alone -- Op-ED On FT

March 20 (Reuters) -

* FORMER RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR RAGHURAM RAJAN SAYS RICH COUNTRIES CANNOT WIN THE WAR AGAINST CORONAVIRUS ALONE — OP-ED ON FT

* RAGHURAM RAJAN SAYS NEED TO ORGANISE PRODUCTION OF BASIC WEAPONRY - TESTING KITS,CLEANSING CHEMICALS,MASKS, PROTECTIVE CLOTHING - ACROSS THE WORLD

* RAGHURAM RAJAN SAYS CHINA, U.S. COULD SUPPORT SENTIMENT BY ROLLING BACK TARIFFS THEY HAVE IMPOSED ON EACH OTHER — OP-ED ON FT

* RAGHURAM RAJAN SAYS CHINA, U.S. COULD AGREE TO STANDSTILL ON TRADE AND INVESTMENT MEASURES UNTIL A FULL-BLOWN RECOVERY IS UNDER WAY — OP-ED ON FT

* RAJAN SAYS WORLD BANK, AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK COULD SWIFTLY ORGANISE GLOBAL FUND, PARTLY THROUGH LOANS AND PARTLY THROUGH GRANTS FROM DONORS

* RAGHURAM RAJAN SAYS RESTRICTIONS ON EXPORTS OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES THAT COUNTRIES ARE IMPLEMENTING ARE UNDERSTANDABLE POLITICALLY BUT COUNTER-PRODUCTIVE

* RAGHURAM RAJAN SAYS IMF SHOULD NOW ENCOURAGE, RESPOND TO REQUESTS FOR ITS FLEXIBLE CREDIT LINE, PRECAUTIONARY LIQUIDITY LINE, RAPID CREDIT FACILITY

* RAGHURAM RAJAN SAYS VIRUS IS ALREADY EXPANDING USE OF TELEMEDICINE DOMESTICALLY; BIG TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES COULD HELP SET UP THE INFRASTRUCTURE Source text - on.ft.com/3948vli