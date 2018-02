Feb 7 (Reuters) - FormFactor Inc:

* FORMFACTOR, INC. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, MICHAEL LUDWIG

* FORMFACTOR INC - ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, MICHAEL LUDWIG, HAS NOTIFIED CO OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE

* FORMFACTOR INC - SEARCH FOR A REPLACEMENT CFO IS UNDERWAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: