BRIEF-FormFactor Q2 earnings per share $0.24

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Formfactor Inc

* FormFactor Inc reports second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue $144 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.5 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FormFactor Inc sees Q3 U.S. GAAP revenue $136 million to $144 million

* FormFactor Inc sees Q3 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $0.12 to $0.18

* FormFactor Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP revenue $136 million to $144 million

* FormFactor Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.29 to $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $133.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: