Jan 5 (Reuters) - FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING Co Ltd :

* Says it received judgment from local court, regarding lawsuit case on violation of Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation in 2013

* According to the judgment, the company was required to pay penalty of T$1.5 million and confiscation of T$85.2 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/M7Q8eu

