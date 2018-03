BRIEF-FormPipe Agrees To Acquire Remaining Shares In FormPipe Intelligo

March 21 (Reuters) - FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB:

* REG-FORMPIPE HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE REMAINING SHARES IN THE SUBSIDIARY FORMPIPE INTELLIGO AB

* ‍PAYMENT SHALL BE MADE WITH NOT MORE THAN 909,090 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES IN FORMPIPE​

* ‍ACQUIRES MINORITY STAKE OF 35.1 PER CENT OF SHARES IN FORMPIPE INTELLIGO FROM STAFFAN HUGEMARK​

* ‍FORMPIPE INTELLIGO WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY TO FORMPIPE AFTER ACQUISITION​

* ‍ACQUIRES MINORITY STAKE OF 35.1 PERCENT OF SHARES IN FORMPIPE INTELLIGO FROM STAFFAN HUGEMARK WITH PURCHASE PRICE OF SEK 10.7 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)