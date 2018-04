April 18 (Reuters) - Formula Systems 1985 Ltd:

* FORMULA SYSTEMS 1985 - RECEIVED NASDAQ STAFF DEFICIENCY LETTER PURSUANT TO LISTING RULE 5810(C)(2)(G)

* FORMULA SYSTEMS 1985 - LETTER INDICATES CO FAILED TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENT REGARDING TIMING FOR HOLDING ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING DURING FY 2017

* FORMULA SYSTEMS 1985- TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE,TOLD NASDAQ, HAS PROVIDED NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF UPCOMING SHAREHOLDERS ANNUAL MEETING ,ON MAY 21, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: