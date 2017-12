Dec 22 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: FORMYCON AG: FORMYCON AND ARISTO PHARMA ARE FOUNDING A JOINT VENTURE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF FYB202

* IS INVOLVED WITH 24.9 PERCENT OF DEVELOPMENT COSTS AND POTENTIAL LICENSING REVENUES FROM MARKETING OF FYB202