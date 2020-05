May 18 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG:

* FY GROUP TURNOVER AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME AS PLANNED AT EURO 33.9 MILLION

* FY EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO EURO -1.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 8.0 MILLION)

* FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, WE ANTICIPATE A TURNOVER VOLUME THAT WILL BE ABOVE LEVEL OF LAST YEAR.

* FY EBIT AS WELL AS AN ANNUAL RESULT OF A ROUNDED EURO - 2.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 7.3 MILLION)