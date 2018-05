May 7 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG:

* INCREASED FY TURNOVER BY A GOOD 48 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR TO EURO 29.00 MILLION (2016: 19.53 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO LAST YEAR TO EURO -0.75 MILLION (2016: EURO -3.37 MILLION)

* NET LOSS FOR YEAR WAS EURO -1.58 MILLION (2016: EURO -4.07 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: ANTICIPATES A VOLUME OF SALES THAT SHOULD BE AROUND SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR