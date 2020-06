June 22 (Reuters) - Formycon AG:

* FORMYCON REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 EBITDA IS EUR 0.4 MILLION

* Q1 EBIT AND NET EARNINGS ALSO POSITIVE AT EUR 0.2 MILLION EACH

* REVENUE FORECAST AT GROUP LEVEL FOR 2020 BETWEEN EUR 35 AND 40 MILLION