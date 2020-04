April 29 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG:

* STARTS ANTIBODY-BASED DRUG DEVELOPMENT FOR COVID-19

* FORMYCON AG - RESULTS OF PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ARE EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2020

* FORMYCON AG - DEPENDING ON OUTCOME OF PRECLINICAL PHASE, CLINICAL TESTING COULD BE INITIATED IN Q3 OF 2021