BRIEF-Forrester Research Reports Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.11

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Forrester Research Inc:

* FORRESTER RESEARCH REPORTS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q4 REVENUE $90.4 MILLION VERSUS $83.4 MILLION

* SEES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 (GAAP) TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $77.0 MILLION TO $80.0 MILLION

* SEES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 (GAAP) LOSS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.01 TO $0.05

* SEES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 (GAAP) OPERATING MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY DOWN 2.0% TO 0%

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 (GAAP) TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $352.0 MILLION TO $360.0 MILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 (GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.03 TO $1.10

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 (GAAP) OPERATING MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 7.5% TO 8.5%

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A 5% INCREASE TO ITS REGULARLY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.19 PER SHARE TO $0.20 PER SHARE