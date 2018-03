March 5 (Reuters) - FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG:

* H1 SALES IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR AMOUNT TO 37 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 37 MILLION EUROS)​

* H1 EBIT 2.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO‍​

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS EUR 1.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.5 MILLION)​