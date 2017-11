Nov 10 (Reuters) - FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG:

* Q1 NET PROFIT ‍1.2 MILLION EURO​

* SALES REACHED EUR 19.6 MILLION IN Q1 AFTER EUR 18.4 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍Q1 EBIT 1.7 MILLION EUROS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)