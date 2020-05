May 20 (Reuters) - FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 66 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBIT FELL FROM EUR 6.1 MILLION TO AROUND EUR 5.2 MILLION

* Q3 ORDER BACKLOG AT THE END OF APRIL WAS EUR 45.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 47.1 MILLION)

* FOR THE 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, NOW EXPECTS ORGANIC SALES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 15%

* BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT WILL STILL BE IMPACTED BY COVID

* EXPECTS 2019/2020 EBIT TO DROP BY 10% TO 35% VERSUS YEAR AGO