BRIEF-Forterra Announces Recommencement Of Some Operations

April 28 (Reuters) - Forterra PLC:

* FORTERRA PLC - RECOMMENCEMENT OF OPERATIONS

* FORTERRA PLC - HAVE BEEN ABLE TO CONTINUE MANUFACTURING SMALL VOLUMES OF PRECAST CONCRETE PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT ESSENTIAL PUBLIC SECTOR PROJECTS

* FORTERRA PLC - WILL RELIGHT KILN AT ONE OF OUR BRICK MANUFACTURING FACILITIES THIS WEEK READY TO RESTART PRODUCTION

* FORTERRA PLC - WILL ALSO RECOMMENCE PRODUCTION OF HOLLOWCORE CONCRETE FLOORING

* FORTERRA PLC - EXPECTS TO RECOMMENCE PRODUCTION AT TWO FURTHER FACILITIES IN MAY

* FORTERRA PLC - MAJORITY OF FORTERRA FACILITIES WILL NOT RESUME MANUFACTURING BEFORE SUMMER