FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Forterra Inc Q3 loss per share $0.18
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 1:33 PM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Forterra Inc Q3 loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Forterra Inc

* Forterra announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $444.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $451.2 million

* Expects that net loss for Q4 of 2017 will range from $16 million to $13 million​

* Sees Q4 ‍adjusted EBITDA will range from $20 million to $25 million​

* Q4 ‍guidance range assumes YOY decline in sales, $27 million decline in net sales on divestiture of U.S. concrete & steel pressure pipe unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.