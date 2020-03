March 24 (Reuters) - Forterra PLC:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19

* GROUP HAS ACCESS TO A £150M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDING TO JULY 2022.

* IN RECENT DAYS GROUP HAS TAKEN PRECAUTIONARY ACTION OF DRAWING THE FACILITY

* 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND SUSPENDED:

* BOARD REMAINS COMMITTED TO COMPLETION OF NEW DESFORD BRICK FACTORY

* AT THIS STAGE BOARD IS UNABLE TO QUANTIFY WHAT IMPACT COVID-19

* CURRENTLY UNABLE TO PROVIDE MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE ON FUTURE EARNINGS