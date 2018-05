May 8 (Reuters) - Forterra Inc:

* Q1 SALES $290 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $312.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, EXPECTS THAT NET INCOME WILL RANGE FROM $0 MILLION TO $6 MILLION

* CORPORATE COSTS FOR BALANCE OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $15 TO $16 MILLION PER QUARTER

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: