BRIEF-Forterra Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.67

March 7 (Reuters) - Forterra Inc:

* FORTERRA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $361.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.24, REVENUE VIEW $331.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY FAVORABLE WEATHER

* SEES Q1 NET LOSS $31 MILLION TO $28 MILLION

* ‍ Q1 GUIDANCE INCORPORATES LOWER ANTICIPATED NET SALES IN DRAINAGE & WATER AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* FORTERRA SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA $8 MILLION - $12 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $40.0 MILLION TO $45.0 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME HAS PRE-TAX BENEFIT OF $45.4 MILLION REDUCTION IN TAX RECEIVABLE AGREEMENT LIABILITY DUE TO TAX ACT

* FORTERRA - EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED. NET INCOME, ADJUSTED. EBITDA & ADJUSTED. EBITDA MARGIN TO IMPROVE VERSUS 2017

