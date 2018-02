Feb 7 (Reuters) - FORTHNET SA:

* SAYS COMPLETES SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF FORTHNET MEDIA S.A. BY EUR 48.7 MILLION WITH ISSUE OF 48.7 MILLION SHARES ‍​

* SAYS AFTER INCREASE, ITS PARTICIPATION IN FORTHNET MEDIA INCREASED FROM 98,97 PERCENT TO 99,986 PCT‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2nNwX5J Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)