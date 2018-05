BRIEF-Fortinet Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.24

Fortinet Inc:

* FORTINET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q1 REVENUE $399 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $390.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34 TO $0.36 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $420 MILLION TO $430 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34, REVENUE VIEW $415.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BILLION, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR

* QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, FORTINET EXPECTS BILLINGS IN RANGE OF $485 MILLION TO $495 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL YEAR OF 2018, FORTINET EXPECTS REVENUE IN RANGE OF $1.715 BILLION TO $1.735 BILLION

* FOR FISCAL YEAR OF 2018, FORTINET EXPECTS BILLINGS IN RANGE OF $2.040 BILLION TO $2.065 BILLION

* FOR FISCAL YEAR OF 2018, FORTINET EXPECTS DILUTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $1.51 TO $1.55

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.42, REVENUE VIEW $1.71 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S