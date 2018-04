April 19 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Director Brian Tempest:

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE EXEC SAYS BOARD AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE “ARE FOCUSING ON BINDING OFFERS”

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE EXEC SAYS BID FROM BURMAN GROUP WAS UNSOLICITED

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE EXEC SAYS ADVISORY PANEL TO MEET ON APRIL 25

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE EXEC SAYS “WE HAVEN’T RECEIVED ANY OFFER FROM KKR”

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE EXEC SAYS MANIPAL'S OFFER IS A BINDING BID, BURMAN BID DOESN'T REQUIRE ANY DUE DILIGENCE