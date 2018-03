March 22 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* GETS COURT ORDER RELATING TO DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED CASE

* COURT RESTRAINED RESPONDENTS/JUDGEMENT DEBTORS FROM TRANSFERRING SHARES/NCRP/ OPTIONALLY CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES IN CO

* CO ALSO PROHIBITED AND RESTRAINED FROM PERMITTING ANY SUCH TRANSFER OR MAKING SUCH PAYMENT

* SAYS ‍COURT RESTRAINED RESPONDENTS/ JUDGEMENT DEBTORS FROM RECEIVING PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS​