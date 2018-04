BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare Gets Revised Binding Offer From Munjals And Burmans To Invest Directly Into Co

April 19 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* HAS GOT IMPROVED BINDING OFFER FROM HERO/MUNJALS AND BURMANS TO INVEST DIRECTLY INTO CO

* SAYS MUNJALS AND BURMANS NOW PROPOSING TO INVEST 15 BILLION RUPEES DIRECTLY INTO CO ON CERTAIN TERMS

* SAYS UPFRONT INVESTMENT BY MUNJALS AND BURMANS INTO CO WILL BE 7.50 BILLION RUPEES

* INVESTMENT BY MUNJALS AND BURMANS TO BE MADE IMMEDIATELY ON ACCEPTANCE OF IMPROVED OFFER WITHOUT DUE DILIGENCE

* FOR INVESTMENTS, MUNJALS AND BURMANS GROUP SEEKS TWO BOARD SEATS AND RECOMMEND MORE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS BE ADDED TO CO'S BOARD