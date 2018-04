BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare Ltd Approved Appointment Of Additional Directors With Immediate Effect

April 27 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF SUVALAXMI CHAKRABORTY,RAVI RAJAGOPAL, INDRAJIT BANERJEE AS ADDITIONAL DIRECTORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* CERTAIN BOARD COMMITTEES WERE ALSO SUITABLY RE-CONSTITUTED TO REFLECT REPRESENTATION OF NEW MEMBERS

* RECONSTITUTED BOARD, DISCUSSED THE WAY FORWARD FOR A POSSIBLE INFUSION OF FUNDS / RESTRUCTURING OF THE COMPANY

* EXPERT ADVISORY COMMITTEE WILL CONSIST OF 2 MEMBERS WHO HAVE ALREADY BEEN APPOINTED TO EAC VIZ. DEEPAK KAPOOR AND LALIT BHASIN

* THE BOARD WILL MEET ON MAY 10, 2018 TO CONSIDER RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE EXPERT ADVISORY COMMITTEE

* EAC WILL CONSIDER EVALUATING ALL BINDING BIDS (WHETHER THE CURRENT / IMPROVISED / MODIFIED OR NEW) RECEIVED BY THE CO TILL MAY 01 2018

Further company coverage: