April 17 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd :

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED SAYS RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM FOSUN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE - EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM FOSUN HEALTH WITH PROPOSAL OF PRIMARY INFUSION AT UPTO RS. 156/SHARE, UPTO INVESTMENT OF $350 MILLION

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE - TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $350 MILLION INCLUDES PRELIMINARY INVESTMENT OF UPTO INR 100 CR