BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare Says Received Unsolicited Non-Binding Expression Of Interest From Radiant Life Care

April 19 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE - RECEIVED UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE WITH PROPOSAL FOR MAKING INVESTMENT

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE - UNSOLICITED EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM RADIANT LIFE CARE WITH PROPOSAL FOR MAKING INVESTMENT AND/OR RE-STRUCTURING THE COMPANY

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD- RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LTD OFFER INCLUDES DEMERGER OF HOSPITAL BUSINESSES FROM CO, INTO “NEWCO” EXCLUDING CO’S STAKE IN SRL

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD- RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LTD OFFER INCLUDES ALL CASH OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF NEWCO AT A PRICE OF RS 165 PER SHARE

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD- RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LTD OFFER INCLUDES ALL CASH OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF NEWCO AT NET VALUE OF RS 126 PER SHARE OF NEWCO