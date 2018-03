March 26 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc:

* FORTIS INC. ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET EQUITY PROGRAM

* FORTIS INC - ESTABLISHED AN AT-THE-MARKET EQUITY PROGRAM THAT ALLOWS CORPORATION TO ISSUE UP TO C$500 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES

* FORTIS INC - ‍ATM PROGRAM WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL DEC 30 UNLESS TERMINATED PRIOR TO SUCH DATE​