BRIEF-Fortis Inc. announces termination of consumer share purchase plan

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc

* Fortis Inc. announces termination of consumer share purchase plan

* Says ‍intends to terminate its consumer share purchase plan ( "CSPP") effective September 13, 2017​

* Fortis Inc says dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan will continue to be available to all shareholders resident in Canada and United States