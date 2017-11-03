FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fortis Inc reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61
Sections
Featured
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
World
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Venezuela
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 10:29 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Fortis Inc reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc

* Fortis reports third quarter earnings of $278 million

* Fortis Inc - qtrly ‍net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of $0.66 per common share​

* Fortis Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Qtrly revenue $1.90 billion versus $1.52 billion last year

* Fortis Inc- ‍over five-year period from 2018 through 2022, corporation’s capital expenditure program is expected to total approximately $14.5 billion​

* Fortis Inc - ‍consolidated capital expenditure plan of approximately $3.1 billion for 2017 remains on track​

* Fortis Inc- ‍extended guidance for targeted average annual dividend growth of approximately 6% through to 2022​

* Fortis Inc - ‍results for 2017 will continue to benefit from acquisition of ITC and impact of rate case settlement at UNS Energy​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.