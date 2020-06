June 12 (Reuters) - Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd:

* FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LTD - OCCUPANCY IN HOSPITAL BUSINESS IN APRIL FELL TO 15% VERSUS 56 % A YEAR AGO

* FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LTD - SEE AN IMPACT ON FINANCIALS THROUGH REMAINING APR- JUNE QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: