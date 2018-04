April 30 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc:

* . APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* KARL SMITH, CURRENT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE MAY 31, 2018

* APPOINTMENT OF JOCELYN PERRY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT FORTIS EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018