FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc

* Fortis Inc. provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25% quarterly dividend increase

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.425per share

* Fortis Inc - ‍Five-year capital investment plan of approximately $14.5 billion for 2018 through 2022, up $1.5 billion from prior year’s plan​

* Fortis Inc - ‍Q4 2017 dividend increase of 6.25%​

* Fortis Inc - ‍Average annual dividend growth target of 6% extended through 2022​

* Fortis Inc - ‍Consolidated rate base is projected to increase from over $25 billion in 2017 to approximately $32 billion in 2022​

* Fortis Inc - ‍Capital investment plan is mostly comprised of a diversified mix of projects​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.