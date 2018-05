May 1 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.77

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO REACH $3.2 BILLION IN 2018

* CORPORATION'S $15.1 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE RATE BASE TO $33 BILLION BY 2022