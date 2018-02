BRIEF-Fortis Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$0.62

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.32

* GOING FORWARD, IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM WILL INCREASE RATE BASE GROWTH OVER FIVE-YEAR PERIOD TO 2022 BY ABOUT 50 BASIS POINTS

* COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH IN RATE BASE OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 5 PERCENT

* TARGETED AVERAGE ANNUAL DIVIDEND GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6 PERCENT THROUGH 2022

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FIVE-YEAR CAPEX PROGRAM FROM 2018 THROUGH 2022 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $14.5 BILLION

* ON FEB 14, CO‘S BOARD AUTHORIZED AN AT-THE-MARKET COMMON EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO $500 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: