April 25 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* SAYS CO UPDATES ON MANIPAL, TPG REVISED OFFER FOR CO’S HOPSITALS

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE - STATEMENT OF ONE-TIME WAIVER IN REVISED OFFER BY MANIPAL, TPG OMITS CERTAIN FACTS SUCH AS WAIVER CONDITIONS

* SAYS MANIPAL AND TPG SOUGHT TO IMPOSE ADDITIONAL ONEROUS CONDITIONS ON COMPANY

* SAYS CONDITIONS SOUGHT BY MANIPAL, TPG WOULD LIMIT CO'S ABILITY TO RUN COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS