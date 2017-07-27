FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortive Q2 earnings per share $0.68
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Fortive Q2 earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Fortive Corp

* Fortive reports second quarter 2017 results and announces agreement to acquire Industrial Scientific Corporation

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 to $0.73

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.72 to $2.80

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.61 to $2.69

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

