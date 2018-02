BRIEF-Fortive Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.95

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Fortive Corp:

* FORTIVE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND INITIATES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.35 TO $3.45

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72 TO $0.76

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.13 TO $3.23

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66 TO $0.70

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT TO $1.8 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.82​