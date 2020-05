May 8 (Reuters) - Fortress Biotech Inc:

* FORTRESS BIOTECH ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY TO DEVELOP NOVEL OLIGONUCLEOTIDE PLATFORM FOR THE TREATMENT OF GENETICALLY DRIVEN CANCERS

* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC - PLATFORM BEING EXPLORED AS A TREATMENT FOR CORONAVIRUSES, INCLUDING COVID-19