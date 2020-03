BRIEF-Fortress Biotech Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

March 16 (Reuters) - Fortress Biotech Inc:

* FORTRESS BIOTECH REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

* FORTRESS BIOTECH - NDA FOR IV TRAMADOL ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY FDA; PDUFA DATE IS SET FOR OCT 10, 2020

* FORTRESS BIOTECH - ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION FOR CUTX-101 FOR TREATMENT OF MENKES DISEASE IS ON TRACK TO BEGIN IN Q4 2020

* FORTRESS BIOTECH - Q4 REVENUES GENERATED FROM FIVE MARKETED SPECIALTY DERMATOLOGY PRODUCTS WERE $11.1 MILLION, REPRESENTING 85% GROWTH OVER Q4 2018

* FORTRESS BIOTECH - LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUED ACQUISITIONS OF MARKETABLE DERMATOLOGY DRUGS, IN-LICENSES OF DEVELOPMENT-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATES

* FORTRESS BIOTECH - EXPECT TO LAUNCH ONE TO TWO NEW PRESCRIPTION DRUGS IN MARKETED DERMATOLOGY PRODUCTS CATEGORY IN 2020

* FORTRESS BIOTECH - CAELUM RECEIVED FDA FEEDBACK THAT SUPPORTS INITIATING PHASE 2/3 PROGRAM FOR CAEL-101, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H1 2020