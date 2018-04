April 9 (Reuters) - Fortress Credit Advisors:

* FORTRESS CREDIT ADVISORS SAYS ON APRIL 9, SENT LETTER TO PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL REAFFIRMING OFFER TO ACQUIRE IN “GOING PRIVATE” TRANSACTION

* FORTRESS CREDIT ADVISORS SAYS REAFFIRM GEORGE FELDENKREIS' PROPOSAL, INCLUDING PRICE OF $27.50/SHR OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK OF PERRY ELLIS Source text: (bit.ly/2HmUT8j) Further company coverage: