March 15 (Reuters) - Fortress Global Enterprises Inc :

* FORTRESS GLOBAL ENTERPRISES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $29.6 MILLION VERSUS $41.2 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $11.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $6.6 MILLION