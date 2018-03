BRIEF-Fortress Global Enterprises to acquire S2G Biochemicals for $2.5 mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Fortress Global Enterprises Inc :

* FORTRESS GLOBAL ENTERPRISES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF S2G BIOCHEMICALS INC. AND NEW XYLITOL PROJECT

* ‍WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF S2G FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $2.5 MILLION

* ‍IT HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH S2G BIOCHEMICALS INC AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS​

* FORTRESS GLOBAL ENTERPRISES-‍PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE BY ISSUANCE OF 666,652 COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT A DEEMED PRICE OF $3.75 PER FORTRESS GLOBAL SHARE​