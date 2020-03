March 17 (Reuters) - Fortress Minerals Ltd:

* BOARD HAS CEASED MINING ACTIVITIES IN BUKIT BESI, TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA EFFECTIVE 18 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* UNABLE TO QUANTIFY NOR DETERMINE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF ORDER ON EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 28 FEB 2021