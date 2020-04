April 24 (Reuters) - Fortress Minerals Ltd:

* FORTRESS MINERALS LTD- TO CEASE CO’S MINING ACTIVITIES IN BUKIT BESI, TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA UNTIL 12 MAY

* FORTRESS MINERALS LTD - EXPECTS MALAYSIA MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER TO ADVERSELY IMPACT EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 28 FEB 2021