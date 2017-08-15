BRIEF-Fortress Paper Q2 sales $86.6 mln vs $87.99 mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fortress Paper Ltd

* Fortress paper reports second quarter 2017 results and CEO retirement

* Reported 2017 Q2 operating EBITDA of $4.3 million, a decrease of $2.0 million relative to comparative prior year period

* Yvon Pelletier will be retiring as CEO from company effective October 1, 2017

* Chadwick Wasilenkoff will re-assume role of chief executive officer and president and continue to serve as chairman of board

* Q2 sales $86.6 million versus $87.99 million