BRIEF-Fortress Paper Q2 sales $86.6 mln vs $87.99 mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fortress Paper Ltd
* Fortress paper reports second quarter 2017 results and CEO retirement
* Reported 2017 Q2 operating EBITDA of $4.3 million, a decrease of $2.0 million relative to comparative prior year period
* Yvon Pelletier will be retiring as CEO from company effective October 1, 2017
* Chadwick Wasilenkoff will re-assume role of chief executive officer and president and continue to serve as chairman of board
* Q2 sales $86.6 million versus $87.99 million