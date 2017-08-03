FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
BRIEF-Fortress Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Fortress Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group

* Fortress reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Fortress investment group llc - ‍ management fee paying assets under management of $72.4 billion as of june 30, 2017, up 3% compared to previous quarter​

* Fortress investment group llc qtrly ‍ pre-tax distributable earnings $0.22 per dividend paying share​

* Fortress investment group llc -as of june 30, 2017, credit funds and private equity funds had $6.8 billion and $0.7 billion of uncalled capital, respectively

* Fortress investment group llc qtrly ‍gaap revenues $247 million versus $232 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.